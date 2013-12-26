The Top 13 Stories Of 2013

Editor’s Note Want more of our best stories of 2013? Read all of our end-of-the-year round-ups, in all of these categories:

• Education As 2013 draws to a close, we’ve taken a look back at the last year and the stories that you–our readers–found the most compelling. Here’s one simple way to sum up nearly all of them: People are deeply concerned about their happiness and well-being, and how where they live effects that. Many of our stories that brought the most clicks and discussion were about the happiest countries, the happiest cities, the smartest cities, and how what part of America you live in defines your attitude about life. Then, of course, there are underwear that stops your farts from smelling, a reinvented condom, and a high-design house that could be yours for just $20,000.

Thanks for reading these and our countless other stories throughout the year. We have big things planned for 2014, so please stick around. 1: This Sleek Spiderman Spacesuit Could Take Astronauts To Mars When humans go to live on Mars, those 300-pound space suits are going to get old fast. The Biosuit, with its tight-fitting Spiderman look, could make exploring the red planet a bit sexier.

2: The 10 Smartest Cities In North America Which cities are doing the most to become the sustainable, connected, innovative city of the future?

3: This Impeccably Designed $20,000 House Could Soon Be Yours

For years, students at Auburn University’s Rural Studio have been building cheap houses for impoverished locals. Now their designs are going mass market. 4: The 10 Happiest States In The U.S. It’s not surprising that people in Hawaii are super happy. But the other states whose residents feel the best might surprise you.

5: A Reinvented Condom You Actually Want To Wear, Coming Soon From The Gates Foundation They’re looking for a more pleasurable STD and pregnancy prevention device that people will actually use. They already have proposals for one made out of silicone and one made out of–we’re serious–electrically spun fabric. What else will condom innovators come up with? 6: The 10 Happiest Cities In The World

