The Top 9 Environment Stories Of 2013

This year, talk of the environment turned from impending disaster to the case for resiliency. To be sure we are still finding new ways to destroy the planet on both a micro and macro scale. Given what seems like an increasing inability to prevent that, we’re now talking instead about how to design around it.

Can that make up for the damage we’re doing? The stark images in photo essays about agricultural pollution, mining for precious minerals that power our electronics, and Chernobyl and Fukushima are a heavy reminder that–right now–we’ve invested a lot more in doing damage than in fixing it.

Last year, we wrote: “Hopefully, by the end of 2013, action will have been taken, breakthroughs will have been made, and there will be more than just a glimmer of hope.” (To see 2012’s best environment stories, click here.) This year saw the opening of the greenest office building in the country, in Seattle. And you can also read stories below about countries preparing for climate change and rethinking urban buildings to be oases rather than energy sucks. Is this a glimmer? It’s a small one, but it’s better than none at all.

1: These Horrifying Photos Show A Destroyed American Landscape That Agriculture Giants Don’t Want You To See

These aerial images of industrial beef farming operations look less like shots of land and more like a post-apocalyptic nightmare.

2: The 59 Countries That Are Most Prepared To Handle An Uncertain Future

A new report ranks the world’s countries not on their economic indicators, but on their ability to “safeguard the needs of its future generations.” The results might surprise you.