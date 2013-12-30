The Top 8 Robot Stories Of 2013

Robots are coming. This much is certain. The robots we have now are just the first tiny soldiers in an army of automated creatures that are coming. Will the robots be friendly? Or will they enslave us–or simply eliminate us?

Right now, it’s hard to say. For every cute robot that teaches you how to code, there is a galloping, horrifying creation that you can imagine bearing down on you as you attempt to escape your metallic masters.

That said, this last year did bring us two robots who were falling in love and the first steps toward a robot imagination. An imagination that will hopefully bring our kinds closer, and will not simply be used to think of better ways to torture us.

1: These Two Robots Are Very Much In Love

Call it love in the time of automation: a new project makes two very un-human participants deal with the most human of emotions. It doesn’t always go well.

2: These Robots Hunt Jellyfish–And Then Liquify Them With Rotating Blades Of Death

Huge herds of roaming jellyfish are becoming a huge problem in our ocean, causing millions of dollars in damage and injury and death. The JEROS Robot will hunt them down and kill them.