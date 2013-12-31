The Top 11 Buildings Of 2013

A building is so much more than just a roof over your head. Because buildings use 40% of all of our energy, they represent a huge opportunity: Redesign how our buildings work and we could go a long way toward solving our emissions issues. We saw the start of that this year, with the most energy efficient office ever opening in Seattle and a building in Germany that gets its power from algae that live in its walls.

But buildings are also where we spend most of our time, so they should make us happy to be inside them. And so projects like the giant skyscraper in Shanghai are incredibly important. It’s filled with parks and open to the public, in an attempt to get people spending more time with nature. At the other end of the market, there’s the $20,000 house designed initially for impoverished rural Alabamans. But the houses are so nice (and so cheap), they may soon hit the market for everyone.

We tend not take for granted the walls and roofs that surround us, but the new offices, new homes, and even new dorms we saw this year should show that that’s a bad decision. Pick your house of the future out here (and read about last year’s best buildings if you want more here).

1: This Impeccably Designed $20,000 House Could Soon Be Yours

For years, students at Auburn University’s Rural Studio have been building cheap houses for impoverished locals. Now their designs are going mass market.





2: A 600-Foot-Tall City On Wheels, For When It’s Time To Get Away From It All

Cities are so … static. The Very Large Structure will let an urban population just roll down the road if commerce or resources dry up.