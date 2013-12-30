The 12 Most Amazing Photo Essays Of 2013

advertisement

Shanghai’s migrant workers are the foundation of China’s economy, ferrying goods around the city on their bicycle. But if these photos of them look impossible, that’s because they are. Their loads have been digitally increased as part of a photo project on the Chinese economy and global consumerism.

4: Gorgeous Vintage Photographs Of America In The 1970s, Captured By The EPA In the 1970s, the EPA commissioned photographers to take photos of the environment and the “human condition” of American life. The Documerica project’s photos have recently been unearthed, and you can see them now.

5: 12 Beautiful Photos Of Ridiculous Cell Phone Towers Disguised As Trees The poor attempt by cell phone companies to disguise our mobile infrastructure as something natural is almost insulting. Photographer Dillon Marsh has documented some of the most egregious examples.

6: Stunning Images Of The Thousands Of People Who Still Live Near Chernobyl And Fukushima

Not everyone flees in the wake of a nuclear accident. A new book depicts the people who brave the radiation and stay behind.

7: These Amazing Images Are What Happens When You Ask A Stranger To Draw Your Facebook Photo “Selfless Portraits” is a project that’s trying to connect people through art–and Facebook–by having two people from anywhere in the world complete artistic versions of each other’s profile photos.

