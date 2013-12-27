The 9 Most Fascinating Maps Of 2013

A map is like a blank canvas, onto which you can imprint almost any information you’d like. 2013 was a big year for redrawing the map of the U.S. or for layering new information on it so that we could better see how our geography and lives intertwine, for better or worse.

Here are some of our favorite new ways of drawing our world. Nearly all of them are based on the U.S. map, showing how the way our money moves defines us more than our political borders, or that where we live and how we think may be one and the same.

Click around. You may never look at the country the same way again:

1: A New Map Of The U.S., Created By How Our Dollar Bills Move

Using a site that tracks dollar bills, a theoretical physicist noticed that our state boundaries are rather arbitrary, but that money tends to stay within new, more realistic boundaries.





2: A Beautiful Vision Of An American High-Speed Rail Map

Imagine if the entire country was linked by 220-mile-per-hour trains. That’s what this map does.