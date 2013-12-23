The 13 Most Compelling Infographics Of 2013

Numbers. They can be so hard to read and make sense of. Thank God intrepid designers are constantly turning those numbers into beautifully designed maps, charts, and graphics for us to feast our eyes on. We love infographics for their ability to take the complicated concepts we’re often discussing here and break them down so that they’re digestible.

One age-old way to do that is a simple map, which we saw a lot of in the past year. Maps that rearrange America into new states based on how our dollar bills move or where our water comes from. Even a map of an America divided into three separate countries based on our emotional states. (For a list of just maps, click here).

But once we’ve happily rearranged the states for a while, there are also other concerns. Bike sharing, buses, and our bodies and what we put in them. Finally, please scroll all the way to the bottom for an incredibly amusingly large infographic that deliciously mocks the de rigueur ridiculously tall infographics, while also making an important point about conservation.

Enjoy these graphics, you’re going to get smarter while you read them, without even knowing. If you want to see 2012’s best infographics, too, go here.





1: Shirtless Americans Next To People From Skinnier Countries Show How Fat We Are

Nothing says you’ve got a few pounds to lose like looking in the mirror. Here, an artist holds up a mirror to America’s expanding waist line.





2: A New Map Of The U.S., Created By How Our Dollar Bills Move