Need a Favor? Apologize For The Weather

It’s a rainy winter’s day and you’re waiting for a train on an open platform. The sky is gray and the raindrops cold. Your train is about eight minutes away. Then a stranger walks up to you and says, “I’m sorry for the rain!” and stops for a beat, “May I use your phone?”

What do you do? Do you give it to him?

Another case: same rain, same platform, same tardy train. Same stranger walks up to you and says, “Hey, how are you? Can I borrow your phone?”

What do you do?

While the difference may seem innocuous, joint research from the Harvard Business School and the University of Pennsylvania suggests that the former approach–leading with an apology for something out of your control–is much more likely to lead to acts of trust, like a lent phone.

Over four experiments, the researchers found that people are more likely to trust those who make a superfluous apology.

“Even in the absence of culpability, individuals can increase trust by saying ‘I’m sorry’–even when they are merely ‘sorry’ about the rain,” they wrote in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.