The Roku 3 Just Got YouTube

Roku holds claim to more than 1,000 channels on its ecosystem, but until Tuesday, the set-top-box maker was missing one of the most vital ones in online video: YouTube. The company announced a YouTube channel is now available on its top-of-the-line Roku 3 player, and will arrive on additional players in 2014.
What does this mean? A whole lot more cats, Miley Cyrus, and “Harlem Shake” remakes on the big screen. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled YouTube’s top trending videos of 2013 to get you started on the new channel.