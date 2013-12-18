7 Questions To Ask Before You Make A Buy-One-Give-One Purchase

What makes a good holiday gift? For an increasing number of consumers, it’s the satisfaction of knowing that part of a purchase is going to a good cause. An annual survey by public relations firm Edelman found that more people than ever before–53% in 2012–consider a brand’s social causes when making a purchase .

For many of these consumers, the “buy one, give one” (B1G1) approach seems like an obvious way to support meaningful social causes while shopping. The concept is simple: your purchase ensures the donation of a similar good, presumably to someone in need. Toms Shoes introduced the idea seven years ago, and since then, countless others have entered the fray. You can buy B1G1 flashlights, toothbrushes, medical scrubs, animal blankies, and much, much more.

Especially around the holidays, B1G1 lets consumers feel altruistic about their purchasing decisions. But does it actually make a difference to the recipients of the donations? Is the donation received with as much enthusiasm as the purchase?

If you want to make the biggest splash with your charity dollars this holiday season, here are seven questions to consider before purchasing the latest B1G1 product:

Consider the hypothetical (and slightly absurd) example of a B1G1 bathing suit company. If the company is donating goods in Siberia, chances are that a bathing suit isn’t on the top of people’s wish lists. It’s also possible that the bathing suit doesn’t fit local fashion or modesty norms. Before purchasing a B1G1 product, try to make sure the donated product is locally appropriate and filling an unmet need.

Many B1G1 companies have marketing campaigns featuring images of individuals in faraway places benefiting from donations. How representative is the marketing material of reality? Are the donations going to the communities and individuals who could use them the most? For instance, Toms says that shoes help children who are discriminated from attending school, but I learned last year that some of their shoes were once donated to schoolchildren (they’ve since evolved their strategy). Consider researching the partners the B1G1 company engages for donations, the communities they serve, and the beneficiaries.

Donations can be useful when disaster strikes, when market mechanisms fail, and when a needed product would not otherwise reach intended recipients. Outside of these scenarios, markets may be more effective than donations. Markets are also usually more sustainable, as they are not reliant on the vacillating generosity of strangers. Could you imagine your B1G1 product recapitulated as a business? Do you think people would be willing and able to purchase the product? If so, your donation may not have its intended effect.