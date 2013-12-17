Watch The Mistletoe Drone Bring Kisses From Above

What better way to ring in the holiday cheer than a drone draped in mistletoe?

Artist George Zisiadis, known for clever urban interventions like Pulse of the City, an oversized red heart that turns the human pulse into unique music, teamed up with his friend Mustafa Khan to decorate a drone (the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0) with mistletoe and tinsel and let it fly over ice skaters in San Francisco’s Union Square.

“All my work is about playfully re-imagining the world around us. Drones have been causing all sorts of paranoia lately and I wanted to reframe them from being something scary and ominous to be being fun and human. Its not about the technology, its about how we use it,” writes Zisiadis in an email.





Plenty of people took the opportunity to steal a kiss with their skating partner–and none of the ice skaters were remotely disturbed by the shiny object hovering above them. Some, in fact, even summoned the drone to them.

Check out Zisiadis’s video above.