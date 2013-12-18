8 Simple Scientifically Proven Ways to Improve Your Writing

There are lots of times when I’m stuck on a title for a post, or the perfect word for something I’m writing.

Fortunately, we’re pretty keen on experimenting and testing here at Buffer, so I can try lots of different ideas and see what works best. Even better, though, is having some data to give me a rough guide on where to start. I found some really useful data about crafting the perfect blog post or copy, and hopefully you’ll find it useful too. 1. Create a “curiosity gap” Upworthy is arguably one of the most successful content marketing companies around, with massive successes on social media to their name. One of the tips Upworthy offers from analyzing their own success is to ensure every headline has a “curiosity gap.” That is, the headline needs to be tantalizing enough to get a reader to click through, but mustn’t give away the whole story. A great example comes from an Upworthy story about Mitt Romney: Too vague, so readers aren’t interested: Mitt Romney Says Something Bad, Again

Too specific, so readers already know the whole story: Mitt Romney Says, “I Want The Middle Class To Be Tied To The Roof Of My Car.”

The final title ended up being: You Will Not Believe What Mitt Wants To Do To You–just enough intrigue to encourage click-throughs and still enough mystery that the payoff of reading the story will encourage readers to share it. 2. Use numbers: Our brains can understand it more easily BuzzFeed is a perfect example of just how popular listicles can be. It’s not really surprising, either, given how we’re constantly bombarded with content and don’t have time to read it all. The Takipi research found that while numbers work well in headlines, digits in particular are more shareable. For instance, instead of “Ten ways to…” you should use “10 ways to…” In the analysis, higher numbered lists (e.g. “100 ways to…”) were shared more, as were headlines that started with a digit.

The scientific back-up: These stats are backed up by the research of Stanford Business school professor Chip Heath and corporate education consultant Dan Heath, who found that one of the six principles of all ideas that “stick” is to make them concrete–using digits and specific facts rather than broad statements.

Specific words are more popular than others, particularly in headlines. From Takipi’s research, the most popular blog posts had these words in their titles: smart

surprising

science

history

hacks (or a variation like hackers)

huge/big

critical If you’re tweeting a post, you might want to include these 20 most-retweetable words/phrases: you

twitter

please

retweet

post

blog

social

free

media

help

please retweet

great

social media

10

follow

how to

top

blog post

check out

new blog post Back to blog post titles, though. Interestingly, Takipi’s research found that using the word “you,” which many of us (me included) assume is one of the most powerful words we can use, actually didn’t have any effect on how many social shares a post got.

4. Make it scarce The team from Takipi analyzed a bunch of tech blogs to see which posts were shared more on social media than others, and what they had in common. One of the things they found was that using negative, dark, and aggressive words in titles lead to more shares. For instance, including the words no, without, and stop lead to more shares that more positively framed titles using words like do or start. Another part of this finding was that aggressive or violent-sounding words encouraged more social shares, as well. For instance, words like kill, dead and fear seem to be more shareable. The Takipi post provided a good example of this from three similar articles on TechCrunch, where these two headlines were extremely popular:

Story-telling is in fact the most powerful way to activate our brains. You can in fact, create the exact same emotions that you had when experiencing a situation in the other person if they are listening to your story. This Neural Coupling modal describes it best: The same emotional areas of the brain are activated in the listener, that the speaker experienced as he tells a story of an event:

6. Know exactly who reads your posts and tailor your words to them As with most of the social media topics we discuss here at Buffer, your particular audience will determine what works best for you. Upworthy noted that middle-aged women are the biggest sharers online, so there’s a pretty high chance you’ll want to get them on board if you’re trying to increase how much your content gets shared. This could mean avoiding jargon or slang, keeping your word choices simple and your sentences short, or avoiding swearing. The trick to getting it right for your audience? Test everything.

We often try multiple headlines for the same Buffer post to see which one will work best on social media and we’re sometimes surprised to see a big difference between our tests. Research has actually shown that different audiences will respond better to different messages. One study used two different marketing messages for TiVo: one that used abstract messages about the freedom TiVo offers, and another that used more concrete messages emphasizing specific features of TiVo. Customers in the study responded more positively to messages that aligned with their own attitudes–whether they were to fulfill their aspirations and satisfy achievement goals, or to fulfill their responsibilities and satisfy their security goals. Keep in mind your audience and their attitudes and goals when crafting your copy or tweaking your headlines. 7. Make it surprising (our brain likes it!) Another of the six principles of ideas that “stick” from Chip and Dan Heath’s research is to use the element of surprise. Presenting something unexpected–breaking a pattern–will help you to capture attention, according to their research.

Interestingly, verbs are also more persuasive in college admission letters. Dee Leopold, Harvard Business School’s head of M.B.A. admissions said in an interview that the best recommendations for student contain lots of verbs, as these are stronger than adjectives. —Belle Beth Cooper is a content crafter at Buffer and cofounder of Hello Code. Follow her on Twitter at @BelleBethCooper. This post originally appeared on Buffer, and is reprinted with permission.