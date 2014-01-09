What Happens When Professional Product Designers Critique Crowdfunded Projects

Kickstarter (and its more promiscuous cousin, Indiegogo) is full of half-baked hardware ideas. Some have a good shot of becoming fully-baked with time and funding, some are complete fantasies, but many fall into an intermediate zone–intriguing but difficult to evaluate. Or at least, difficult to evaluate if you’re a lay crowdfunding enthusiast.

Product engineers Michael Ciuffo and Jason Haensly are product designers, and they run a blog where they go through crowdfunding projects as only an electrical engineer and a software engineer could. It’s called Drop Kicker.

I would always be cautious if they’re looking to raise money so they can start building a prototype.

“There’s a lot of projects out there that are making these outlandish claims, and they’re asking too little money, or their timeline is too compressed, or what they say they’re going to do has never been done before,” notes Ciuffo. “I thought it would be nice to have a place where people who are anxious about spending money on a Kickstarter project can go and learn a thing or two about what goes into product development.”

Their tag line is “proving a healthy dose of pessimism,” but it’s not just snarky takedowns–it’s snarky takedowns chalk full of technical analysis, similar in content (if not in tone) to the engineering perspective the pair might offer in their day jobs as an electrical engineer and software engineer at Synapse, a product development consulting firm in Seattle. “Kickstarter is not even at the level in a lot of cases,” Haensly says. (The pair are known as “ch00f” and “OccamsChainsaw” on the Internet).

They note the truly ridiculous projects that fly under the radar, like a program that guarantees gambling winnings, in a bi-monthly mop up. But they expend most of their effort pouring over the circuit boards and technical specs of popular projects.

The first question Haensly asks (and suggests others ask): What have they already built? “I would always be cautious if they’re looking to raise money so they can start building a prototype,” he says. “I’ve built prototypes and, man, they don’t always turn out like they expected to.”

That’s fine if it’s transparent, but all too often, people promise yet-to-be-built finished products to their backers, with not even a prototype in hand.