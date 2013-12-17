This “Standing Classroom” Gives Students Standing Desks

The desks have already been in place for two months, and the students are already standing more. Next year, for eight months, each student will be fitted with a monitor and closely observed to determine when they’re active, and how standing more frequently affects their health and their learning process.

This research could eventually help minimize childhood obesity and even curb the high rates of adolescent ADHD diagnoses. “If we can ingrain good health behaviors in early age we know they track into adulthood,” saysProfessor David Dunstan, head of physical activity research at the Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute.

