The Case For And Against Checking Your Email When You Wake Up

We all spend more time on email than we should. But does when you do that first check matter?

When I started writing about what the most successful people do before breakfast a few years ago, many people asked me where email fits in a productive morning routine.

We know there’s a school of thought–best summarized by Julie Morgenstern’s wise book Never Check E-Mail in the Morning–saying you shouldn’t check it early on. But many of us do, in fact, a recent survey done by the Huffington Post and Real Simple found that 47% of the 3,583 women polled kept their smartphones on their night stands so they could check email right when they woke up.

So should you check or not? The answer is that it depends. It depends on what kind of person you are, what kind of emails you get, and how good you are at keeping control of your schedule.

The reasons not to check email in the early hours are pretty compelling. Your inbox is often a reactive space. Once you start reading email and responding, you are spending your time on things other people think should be a priority. Email also expands to fill the available space. If you start your day on email, you may spend much of your morning on email before making time for your top priorities. Or you may never get to your top priorities.

There’s some evidence that mornings are many people’s most productive times. A recent white paper by researchers associated with Johnson & Johnson found that people‘s energy levels hit their peak around 8 a.m. That is game time. Whatever you do at 8 a.m. is what you are choosing to devote your best self to. Many of us don’t want to devote our best selves to our inboxes.

That said, there’s a lot of time before 8 a.m. You can glance at the phone, see what’s there, and potentially delete or respond to a few things if you’re, say, waiting for the bus, or even waiting for your spouse to get out of the bathroom. Indeed, if that lessens the chances that you’ll sit down at your desk at 8 a.m. and feel you absolutely have to check email, that can be a wise choice.