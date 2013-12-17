How To Apologize: Lessons From Shia LaBeouf’s Blunder (Updated)

Editor’s Note: Never mind. LaBeouf’s apology is, as BuzzFeed points out, weirdly similar to an entry on Yahoo Answers . We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that the best apologies come from the heart.

When actor Shia LaBeouf’s 2012 short film HowardCantour.com was released online yesterday, it took the Internet only a few hours to realize what critics at the Cannes Film Festival and elsewhere had not: Much of the plot and dialogue was lifted without attribution from a graphic short story by acclaimed comic artist Daniel Clowes.

What LaBeouf did next provides a master class in graceful apologies. Here, some lessons in fessing up and asking for forgiveness:

1) Address the issue immediately. LaBeouf sent out a series of tweets on the topic only hours after bloggers first commented on the similarities, including identical dialogue, between his film and Clowes’ short story “Justin M. Damiano.”

2) Come clean publicly. Twitter is the perfect medium for this. It allowed LaBeouf to address 66,000 followers without having to participate in a back and forth with a hostile press.