The 2013 Gift Guide: What To Get Creatives (And Those Who Want To Be More Creative)

There’s but one short week until Christmas, which means that your favorite local businesses/the nearest mall/your click-“expedited-shipping” finger are going to get busy in the days to come. But when it comes to buying presents for the creative folks in your life the pressure to come up with something both useful and clever can make this a stressful time of year. For that reason, we’ve assembled this list of can’t-miss presents for creative people of all stripes, and those looking to expand their creative horizons in 2014.