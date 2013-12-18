advertisement
The Winning Entry In This Partly Crowdsourced Horror Movie Anthology Is Gross, Awesome

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Although the title makes reference to the act of chewing, it’s doubtful that anyone will want to eat for a while after watching M Is For Mastication.

Director Robert Boocheck’s short film is a witty, stylized, and gross blast of omnivorous activity, and it just won a well-contested slot in the forthcoming horror anthology ABC’s of Death 2. Produced by Ant Timpson and Tim League, the new film is a sequel to 2012’s ABCs of Death, which was made up of 26 alphabetic atrocities from an international selection of well-known filmmakers. Of all those included, 25 directors are invited by the producers, while one entry is selected through a contest that encourages filmmakers to submit videos with a certain letter for their title.


Claymation gore-maestro Lee Hardcastle directed the winning entry in the first film, T Is For Toilet. His successor Robert Boocheck will be joined in the Magnet-distributed film by Julian Barratt of The Mighty Boosh, Academy Award-nominated animator Bill Plympton, and Splice and Cube director Vincenzo Natali. No word yet on whether any of the other entries will play off of gross real-life incidents of 2012.

