It’s Not You: Why Your Emails Go Unanswered And How To Cope

Those were the most common feelings that surfaced when we asked our readers how they felt when they emailed (or called, or tweeted, or texted) a request to someone and received no response.

It’s no surprise that plenty of respondents were in sales or public relations, where a request for someone to consider their product or client often goes unanswered. As Meredith Fineman, CEO of FinePoint Digital PR notes, “I pitch and follow up all day, and tread the line between persistence and harassment.”

Billie Blair, Ph.D., president of organizational consulting firm Change Strategists, says she’s encountering the lack of response more and more frequently. “Nothing is more irritating,” she exclaims.

Blair says that from a psychological perspective, it’s partly caused by volume. “Everyone is inundated with messages these days and the easy way out is just to ignore what one isn’t interested in,” she posits. Dubbing it “The Age of Ennui,” Blair is on to something. We already spend nearly a third (28%) of our time answering emails daily and we need more than a minute to recover from every message.

Taken together, that could add up to hours spent composing and sending responses each day. Indeed, Adam Grant, Wharton professor and author of Give and Take says, “If I don’t spend a minimum of three hours a day answering email, it is impossible to keep up.” And that’s after using an autoresponder.

Paul Baard, professor of organizational psychology at Fordham University, points out that beyond email’s 24/7 expectations, automated phone calls add to the inundation. “The idea of being polite and hearing the person out” is no longer an option, he says, when that call or note is considered an intrusion. Baard says untimely requests work on the recipient’s brain. “We don’t like to be told what to do,” he explains, “When you put in a request, you’ve made a demand [for them to respond]. It’s not lost on people.”