In An Effort To Go Viral, This New LG Ad Mocks Brands Trying to Go Viral

As more brands begin pushing the limits of (often terrifying) Candid Camera-style stunts in the hopes of hitting the viral lottery, the backlash is in full swing . One of the more active brands on the stunt bandwagon–one that’s actually been quite successful at reaching a huge audience–is LG.





The electronics giant has had major hits convincing people the floor was dropping out of their elevator or their in utero child-to-be just flipped them the bird, but its newest spot reflects the increasing impatience with stuntvertising trend. To promote the brand’s new 21:9 UltraWide monitor, it goes behind the scenes of a fake stunt effort that, truthfully, wouldn’t seem all that out of place among LG’s stuntography. It’s so meta it hurts.