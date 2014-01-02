How Laughter Affects Your Mood And Health (And It’s Not All Good)

Laughter might not be the best medicine after all.

Researchers Robin Ferner and Jeffrey Aronson point out in the British Medical Journal that its curative qualities have mostly been assumed. Here are both sides of the argument.

A study compared the residents of 366 residents of Aurangabad, India, with 364 participants from Mississauga, Canada. The cross-cultural results: both Indians and Canadians felt greater emotional well-being the more that they laughed. While correlation doesn’t necessarily imply causation, the authors made a recommendation: doctors should include your laughter history in your medical history.

Laughter has been shown to lower the stiffness of your arterial walls, which means that your heart doesn’t have to work as hard at getting blood pumped around your body. You could say, in other words, that laughter loosens you up.

Laughing “genuine laughter” for 15 minutes dramatically increases the number of calories you burn. So next time you go for a run, listen to Louis CK.

Can a chortle be more like a choke?

So bring your inhaler.