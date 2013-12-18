The Perfect Statement On Holiday Consumerism: A $500 Cardboard Box

For the two-year-old in your life who has everything, how about a $500 empty cardboard box? This is real: The Bawx , a 2×2 foot recycled cardboard box, is now on sale for the holidays. It’s a commentary on everything from the materialism of Christmas to the fact that kids are often more likely to be glued to technology than making up their own games.

The Bawx is the brainchild of creative directors Jonathan Schoenberg and Gerry Graf, respective heads of TDA_Boulder and Barton F. Graf 900. Late one night, they started talking about the way children play.





“We both have kids, and were chatting about the insight that children play more with a box than a toy at a certain age,” Schoenberg says. “We thought it would be funny to create a company called Bawx…later it evolved into something altruistic.”

Available in four “models” that are actually identical, the Bawx is $24.99 for Model 1.0 (advertised as a car, fort, plane, and train, among other things) and ranges up to $499.99 for Model 3.0 (a jail cell, recording studio, rocket, and castle).

All of the proceeds go to one of two children’s charities. Surprisingly, Schoenberg reports that one of the reasons the prices had to be so high is that they wouldn’t have broken even otherwise with their low production run. “Originally we were just going to donate when we hit a profit,” he says. “Then we noticed that the actual cost of a box and shipping a box is expensive.”

Schoenberg and Graf hope that the Bawx will start a conversation about how people shop for the holidays–both how much parents typically spend and how long they’re stuck at the mall. “So much of my time this weekend went to contemplating and purchasing gifts that I could have spent with my kids,” Schoenberg says.





They’re equally interested in getting people to consider how much time kids spend with technology. “I grew up in a family where we weren’t even allowed to watch television. I don’t know families like that anymore. We’ve actually started that thing at home where everyone has to put their pixel devices in a bin at certain times,” Schoenberg says, explaining that he thinks tech impacts how quickly kids learn to communicate.