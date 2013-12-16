Three New Gadgets That Shoot Full 360-Degree Photos

Eye Mirror is trying to attack affordability and compatibility for its lenses with a new Kickstarter campaign. The most appealing aspect is being able to attach an Eye Mirror lens to a new GoPro and take 360-degree video. The lenses are also able to attach to compact point-and-shoot cameras as well as DSLRs. The 360-degree lenses start at $195 for the early-bird Kickstarter price and go up slightly beyond that.

In addition to the hardware, Eye Mirror provides advances on the software side, being able to easily edit the 360-degree video with any industry program and convert the point of view using drag-and-drop software. The company also has what it calls a “YouTube like” site to which you can upload your 360-degree video and allow anyone to interact with it.





Another product in the 360-degree space is Panono’s panoramic ball camera, which is currently in the middle of its own crowdfunding campaign. The camera ball was originally shown off in 2011 as a concept, but is now on the cusp of becoming a reality. It takes on a completely different approach from Eye Mirror’s lenses, but still manages to bring the effect to the consumer level. Throwing the camera ball in the air produces an amazing, interactive photograph of your surroundings. The ball is available during its campaign for $499 and afterwards for $599.

Oculus Rift has been an integral part of the 360-degree movement–originally designed for virtual reality gaming–and both Eye Mirror and Panono are compatible with the head-mounted display.





Simplifying the concept even further, BubblePix successfully funded its BubblePod, an add-on designed to bring the 360-degree experience to phones. Steadier and more complete than a panorama image, the BubblePod spins a phone around and with the company’s app provides an interactive image. At about $40, the BubblePod is aimed at a slightly different audience than both the Panono or Eye Mirror, but expands on the promise of interactive 360-degree images.