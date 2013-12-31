How To Be A Gigantic Success On New Year’s Eve

While we’re not usually partial to romantic comedies, there’s something romantic and comedic about New Year’s, between the disinhibition on New Year’s Eve to the focus of resolutions on January 1st right down to the song played at midnight–“Auld Lang Syne,”–that nobody knows what to do with.

Given the romance, comedy, resoluteness, and mystery of New Year’s Eve, we figured we’d parse out the most awesome ways to prep for–and recover from–all the hullabaloo around a ball dropping and the year turning over.

Let’s begin with what you’re going to wear.

Talking about yourself feels as good as eating or getting paid, so if you want to carry a conversation someone new at a party, allow for them to talk, talk, talk. Here’s how to be a conversational rock star:

If you live in a place with Uber, you can rely on that taxi app–but look out for surge pricing. Alternatively, call your local cab service as soon as you finish reading this post and book your car in advance — locking in both your ride home and your exit time from the party.

Some introverts will be staying in, as Susan Cain advised in Quiet:

Spend your free time the way you like, not the way you think you’re supposed to. Stay home on New Year’s Eve if that’s what makes you happy. Skip the committee meeting. Cross the street to avoid making aimless chitchat with random acquaintances. Read. Cook. Run. Write a story. Make a deal with yourself that you’ll attend a set number of social events in exchange for not feeling guilty when you beg off.

How do hangovers work? As Damaris Rohsenow, professor at Center for Alcohol and Addiction studies at Brown University, tells us, scientists don’t quite know what a hangover particularly is. There’s a few contributing factors, she explains: