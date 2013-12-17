Airbnb Built 50 Replicas Of Its Best Properties–For The Birds

Just as the startup took an unconventional view of the hospitality industry, Airbnb also takes the non-traditional route when it comes to advertising. So it should come as no surprise that the brand that created the first short film made of Vine videos has now constructed 50 incredibly detailed birdhouses to get the word out.





For the “Every Traveler Deserves A Home” campaign, agency Pereira & O’Dell took the Airbnb concept and put it in a whole new context. They created 50 birdhouses that are exact replicas of the most interesting accommodation offerings the company has around the world–from Palm House in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, and a cottage in Iceland, to the Rosie Gypsy Wagon in Cornwall, U.K., and a feudal castle in Ireland. The entire collection is on display at Audubon Park in New Orleans.

For anyone not able to see the recreations in person, there’s Birdbnb, a site that features 360-degree, detailed views of each piece.