Jared Leto On Creativity, Commerce, And Lessons From Surviving A $30 Million Lawsuit

Actor, entrepreneur, musician, and Most Creative Person Jared Leto , with his Thirty Seconds To Mars bandmates Shannon Leto (his brother) and Tomo Milicevic, have sold over five million albums worldwide. For all of that success, they’ve seen exactly zero dollars.

In 2008, like many bands who suddenly catch on, Thirty Seconds To Mars sought to renegotiate or be let out of their record contract with Virgin (owned by EMI). EMI’s response was to sue the band for $30 million, just as the members set out to record their next album. (And you thought you had creative pressures.)

So Leto began documenting the challenge to record the band’s third album, This Is War, between trips to his lawyer’s office. The resulting documentary is called Artifact. Leto released it through his high-quality video platform Vyrt. Now it’s on iTunes, too (and in some theaters). It’s a story about the struggle between art and commerce–part eye candy for fans of the band, part business drama for anyone wondering just how fucked up the current music industry paradigm is.

Leto’s no stranger to the art/commerce conundrum. At Fast Company‘s recent venue at SXSW, Leto and BuzzFeed founder Jonah Peretti had a spirited discussion about advertising, subscriptions, and other ways to have people support art and content (see part of that conversation above).

I also recently talked to Leto about some of the clashes in the film (moments after he found out he’d won a Best Supporting Actor award from the New York Film Critics Circle for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, as it turned out). Mostly we talked about about a question he, himself, poses in Artifact about the music business: What is the new model?

Spoiler alert: Leto doesn’t unlock the secret to a new business model that will save the music business–his band ends up re-signing with Virgin/EMI. “We didn’t end up making a perfect arrangement, but it’s progress not perfection,” he says. Along the way he learned some lessons about how artists get in trouble when it comes to signing deals. Here, in his own words, is the unique perspective of a front man for a band that’s achieved worldwide success but technically still owes its label more than a million dollars.

We signed a contract knowing that it wasn’t a great contract. The reason that we did this and so many people do this is that what’s said when you sign these deals is that, in success, you renegotiate. What we didn’t know was how bad things really were and how difficult it would be to readdress the contract. We sold millions of albums. Then we found out that we would never be paid a single penny and that we were millions of dollars in debt. Our mistake was saying okay to a tradition.