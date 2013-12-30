11 New Year’s Resolutions You Can Actually Keep

What’s the last New Year’s resolution you actually kept?

If you’re better than us and have cut down on your spending, effectively managed stress, or lost ten pounds and actually used that gym membership, than you need not read any further.

For the rest of us, we’re going to try and make things a bit more manageable.

The first step to being successful at your New Year’s Resolutions is be being realistic about yourself. First things first: we’re all inherently lazy creatures. But that doesn’t mean we can’t form productive habits, and, in turn, fulfill otherwise daunting resolutions.

So, without further ado, desk-bound keyboard-toilers, here are 11 manageable New Year’s resolutions that can actually have a measurable impact on your life.

Free yourself from the screen! Instead of eating your lunch at your desk (which you really shouldn’t be doing), take a short walk to recharge. Enjoying the great outdoors, you know, with all that fresh air and stuff, will let you clear your mind, and give you that final push through the rest of the day. (Read more)

Instead of faking it, embrace your limitations. People with a tinge of realistic self-doubt have a motivating force to improve–they’re more open to feedback, and tend to make smarter decisions. (Read more)