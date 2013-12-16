The Best Creative Conversations Of 2013

Creativity is good for business. Sounds simple. But too often, when we’re in a crunch, under pressure, in the weeds, it’s the first thing to go. We’ve all been there and decided to do what’s safe. Play it by the book. Get the heat off, get creative later.

That’s why we’ve created this day’s worth of conversations with people who place a premium on creativity. Bookmark a few of the stories we’re rolling out all day on Fastcompany.com–they’re from Fast Company, Co.Create, Co.Design, Co.Exist, and Co.Labs. No one discipline has the monopoly on creativity.





The idea is that the next time you find yourself short on time and low on genius, you’ll turn to some of this inspiration from:

…And much more. Check back all day. And visit here for even more Creative Conversation inspiration.