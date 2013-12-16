NSA Santa Is Coming For Your Information In This Anti-Spying Spot From The ACLU

This Christmas, it’s not Santa who’ll be poking through your Internet search history in the dead of night looking for your wish list. This Christmas, warns the ACLU, you’d better watch out for the NSA. To make sure the angels trumpet this message from on high–and to amass more petition signatures against government spying– the civil liberties advocates have released “The NSA Is Coming To Town,” a satiric take on the holiday standard. Watch a pack of government Santas in dark glasses as they conduct surveillance on unsuspecting (and fed up) New Yorkers. If you’re not careful, you might join Glen Greenwald and Edward Snowden on the naughty list.