How Your Big Ego Can Actually Help Your Coworkers

Ditch them. Shrink them. Leave them at the door. All in all, egos get a bad rap. An October 2013 article by researchers from Harvard, Duke and the University of Michigan in the Academy Management Journal was heralded as proof that leaders’ egos can be destructive to teams and companies because people who thought themselves powerful often shut down communication and made teams less effective

Not so fast, HR consultant Jen Shirkani says. The Bedford, NH-based founder of Penumbra Group and author of Ego vs. EQ: How Top Leaders Beat 8 Ego Traps with Emotional Intelligence says we all have egos and they tend to be bigger and bolder in successful people. In fact, you need a healthy ego to be effective in the workplace, otherwise you can come across as weak and ineffective.

“A healthy ego is feeling secure enough in my own ideas and direction that I can share them with others in a way that’s inspirational and not feel threatened by feedback or criticism,” she says.

You can tell if your ego is healthy, rather than obnoxious and productivity-killing, based on where it’s focused and how you’re interacting with others.

If your demanding nature is focused mainly around the company's performance and your team's outcomes, that's typically healthier than if you're looking for personal accolades and status.

If people around you actually give you feedback or, better, push-back on some of your ideas rather than agreeing with you all the time, that’s another good sign that your swagger isn’t stifling them. And when you have that healthy ego, she says there are several ways it benefits those around you.