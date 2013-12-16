NSA Is Considering Offering Amnesty To Edward Snowden

The man in charge of examining the damage caused by Edward Snowden has suggested an amnesty for the whistleblower. Richard Ledgett told CBS the amnesty would be an effort to staunch the flow of damaging stories . It is thought that just 1% of the leaked information has been made public so far.

“My personal view [on an amnesty] is, yes it’s worth having a conversation about,” said Ledgett. “I would need assurances that the remainder of the data could be secured, and my bar for those assurances would be very high, would be more than just an assertion on his part.” Not everyone at the NSA, however, shares Ledgett’s view.

NSA chief Keith Alexander poured scorn on the idea. “This is analogous to a hostage taker taking 50 people hostage, shooting 10, and then say, ‘if you give me full amnesty, I’ll let the other 40 go’. What do you do?”