Creative Hall-Of-Famer And Martin Agency President Mike Hughes Dead At 65

Mike Hughes, president of The Martin Agency since 1995, died of cancer Sunday at age 65.

Hughes joined The Martin Agency, known for its work for Geico, UPS, the JFK Presidential Library and many others, in 1978 and served as creative director for 30 years. He was also known as an influential figure in ad education. He was the founding board chairman of one of the industry’s top ad schools, VCU’s Brandcenter–the school named the Brandcenter building “Mike Hughes Hall” for him and awarded him a Doctor of Humane Letters.





Over his career, Hughes received many industry accolades including being named to the One Club’s Creative Hall of Fame and the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame.

Hughes was diagnosed with lung cancer 16 years ago and has shared his battle with the disease and reflections on his life publicly, chronicling his experience on his blog, Unfinished Thinking. Earlier this year, his doctors had given him “two weeks to live,” which he discussed on the blog–a post he ended with “tomorrow is going to be great.”

The last post on Unfinished Thinking is called An Autobiographical Obituary By The Late Mike Hughes. It begins:

“After many unexplained delays, I have finally lived up to my prognosis and have at last departed this life. It’s been a life I’ve loved.”

It goes on to address his time at The Martin Agency: