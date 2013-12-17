Computers That Feel And Think: An IBM Scientist Fact Checks His Predictions

Predictions about the future are a dime a dozen. But how often do we look back and see whether a forecast was on the mark?

Today, we published IBM’s 5 in 5 report, a look at the technology trends that will change our world in the next five years. We thought it was a good time to take a look at how one of the predictions made in last year’s report turned out.

In the 2012 report, Dr. Bernard Meyerson, head of IBM Innovation, discussed our “ability to give machines some of the capabilities of the right side of the human brain”—the part that controls creativity, intuition, facial recognition, systems thinking, music, emotion, and some sensory perception.

He said that, in five years, we will soon have the ability to touch and actually feel things through our phones. Not only will computers will be able both be able to see images and understand them, they will also understand taste and know what you like to eat; they will have a sense of smell; and they will be able to hear—and filter out the sounds that matter.

What progress has been made toward that? We talked with Meyerson to get an answer.

“These are the 5 in 5, which means some of these things are not just hypothetical. They’re actually already in development,” says Meyerson.

As an example, he points to a high school science experiment. A student (with permission) tapped into the microphones of his friends’ cell phones to study noise pollution around their town. “He was able to literally put together a noise map, time dependent, which is actually a quite valuable bit of insight. And nobody’s actually doing anything manually; the systems performs it autonomically,” Meyerson says.