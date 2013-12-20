Photos of the Year: 2013

Plenty of others cast a wide net over the year in photos . These are some of our most innovative moments–in pictures.

In 2013, Fast Company readers met the most creative people, and the leaders behind the most innovative companies. They learned the secrets of productivity (Hint: Unplug!), and got a glimpse of what the future of healthcare looks like. The inspiration continued across digital platforms with stories expanding upon those that appeared in the magazine–a virtual tour of the offices of J.Crew’s Jenna Lyons, Lucky‘s Eva Chen, and sparsely decorated startup Dashlane. Viewers of Fast Company’s videos were treated to Ricky Gervais’s creative origin story. Readers spent a day in the shoes of an eBay Now deliveryman and learned what it means to have a leadership role in treacherous terrain of Afghanistan. They learned to unlock success by organizing their dreadful messy desks.





Visual communication has radically changed in 2013. Vines were introduced, and with that came thousands of apps to follow. Google Glass was tried out! and selfies reigned supreme. On a transparent note we at FC have launched our first long-read format. We featured an entire article in Emoji format, and we added Gifs and video loops to our visual toolbox. Don’t worry. There will be no gifs, videos or any other visual communications in the slideshow above.

View Fast Company’s Photos of the year in the slideshow above.