4 Ways To Fix The Fast Food Industry

Over the past decade the term foodie has become a badge of honor among many consumers, altering how Americans eat. Foodie culture has grown immensely and continues to influence the way in which Americans think about, talk about and, most importantly, identify with food. Visiting a famous chef’s restaurant or a food truck on some obscure street corner is a source of excitement and exploration that is eagerly shared through social media; the hashtag “foodie” has appeared more than 5 million times on Instagram, according to the app’s search function.

Food is just as much a cultural marker and social experience as it is a sustenance provider.

Ironically, as data rolls in from surveys like the Gallup Poll, revealing that 8 out of 10 Americans are still eating fast food at least once a month, the connection between the rapidly growing foodie culture and the old champion of Modernist production is becoming difficult to establish. Contrary to the empowerment and pride associated with sharing “foodie” experiences, social media posts regarding fast food consumption imply emotions of guilt, feeling overweight, and a sense of embarrassment among peers–#Imfat, #fattie, #fat, or #diettomorrow. Curious as to the reasons behind this stark contrast, researchers at RKS explored how design could play a role in reconciling such distinctive experiences.

We began by posing the question: Could a $191 billion dollar industry like fast food really learn something from the niche foodie culture? We decided to find out. We put on our ethnographic lenses and bravely entered the world of the fast-food lunch rush. We observed customers’ journeys at a diverse range of fast food chains as well as food trucks, drawing insight through every touch point. To augment our observational understanding we also conducted a few ad hoc interviews with customers, ultimately formulating principles that could shift the negative perception of fast food into a relevant experience for tomorrow’s customer.

Image: Food truck via Joe Steer / Shutterstock

Food is just as much a cultural marker and social experience as it is a sustenance provider. In contradistinction with the experience provided at many fast food chains, food trucks provide a very personalized experience. We found consumers engaging in casual chitchat, feeling as though they were part of a community. Unlike many fast food chains that operate as an assembly line, the food truck operator handled orders, cash, food preparation, and serving. The customer was able to engage with the same person at every aspect of the experience, which provided a more meaningful experience.

So what if fast food chains assigned only one server to one customer and had that server engage in all aspects of the customer experience including ordering, preparation, calling the customer by name (instead of by number) and hand-delivering his or her food? Eliminating such harsh separation of these roles would largely eliminate the anonymity, cog-in-a-machine feel of fast food restaurants and replace it with casual, yet genuine interactions that heighten perceived value.



