A Look Inside The “Wild West” Of Life Coaching

In September, the marketing strategy entrepreneur says he realized that something was amiss: the projects that used to be getting greenlights were forming a traffic jam at his desk.

“I started looking for an executive skills coach because I realized I needed some help,” he says.

Devin Martin

So he made a post on local-services marketplace Thumbtack. He was looking for chemistry with an executive coach when he met Devin Martin.

“I was blown away by the ease with which I was able to speak with him and what he was able to draw out from me in just that first meeting,” he says. “(The reason I came to him) was to help with my business, but Devin was quick to point out that things that were happening in business were rooted in things that were happening in my entire life.”

Martin, a Brooklyn-based life coach, helped Danzer set goals for uncovering what was going on in his work and life–and gave him tools to make inquiries.

I did not realize until I started working with Devin that a couple of my personal issues were the reason things were happening.” he says. “I never thought of myself as a judgmental person until Devin gave me an exercise: a 3-2-1 exercise where you take a situation that you’re having with another person, whether you admire that person or its a negative situation, and you talk it through with yourself as if the other person is sitting there. First in first person, then second person, then third person. All of a sudden, you realize, wow, if I’m doing these things, I’m doing them for a specific reason, and once I was able to see that [I then realized that] I’ve been pretty judgmental throughout my life. That’s something that I’m learning right now to work with and change.

Devin Martin is a life coach, but he’s not certified in any way. And he says that hasn’t affected his practice. After dropping out of college, he spent years installing security systems while making music and running a philosophy discussion group in his free time.