13 Ways Science Could Make You A Better Designer

According to the number of searches it garnered on Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary, the word of the year is science. Here in the design world, we learned a lot from the world of lab coats and microscopes in 2013, from why Frank Gehry’s architecture is inherently alluring to why it’s so tough to walk while wearing Google Glass. Here are some of the coolest things science revealed about design and innovation this year. Use them to hone your craft in 2014!