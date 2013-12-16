This Is What Happens When You Give Four Dudes Some Beer And A Video Camera

There’s an old saying, “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.” For its latest campaign #HelloBeer, Aussie brand Carlton Dry replaces the devil with four dudes. And if the trash bag sumo suit, backwards binocular golf, or jumpman impersonation is wrong, do you really want to be right?





Directed by Taika Waititi, the spots are as quick 15-second non sequiturs that will run on Aussie television, online and at (go figure) screenings for Anchorman 2.





If this teaches us anything, it’s that beer-fueled one-upsmanship can transform the useless hijinks of idle time into productive content creation.