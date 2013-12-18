Why You Should Help Everybody Brag About Themselves

You were probably raised to believe that no one will like you if you talk about yourself all the time.

But a body of research shows that you can make people like you by getting them to talk about themselves.

The University of Pennsylvania psychologist Adam Grant wrote what might be the year’s best organizational psych book, Give and Take to illustrate that giving to people is the primary predictor of career success.

Here are the quickest ways to give people the perception that you’re giving to them. (Which isn’t nearly so manipulative as it sounds.)

Harvard neuroscientists have found that talking about ourselves gives us the same signals of pleasure in the brain as food or money.

“Self-disclosure is extra rewarding,” Harvard neuroscientist Diana Tamir tells the Wall Street Journal. “People were even willing to forgo money in order to talk about themselves.”

Thus the efficacy of the humblebrag: at the level of brain cells and synapses it’s too rewarding to not share our thoughts.