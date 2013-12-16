Are Millennial Women Finally Getting Paid The Same As Their Male Peers?

Pew revealed that in 2012, the median hourly wage for women came out to 84% of men’s, while as recently as 1980, women had only reached 64%. But millennial women in particular were making larger strides, while millennial men were making slightly smaller ones; in 2012, millennial women made 93% as much as their male peers on the hour.

Source: Pew Research

And yet, millennial women aren’t fully satisfied with the results. Three-quarters of those surveyed agreed that the country needed to do more to bring about workplace equality. Only 57% of millennial men concurred.

In some ways, the working environment for women is better than ever. As Pew points out, women are outpacing men in college enrollment, and have worked our way into highly skilled, high-paying professions in force. But at the same time, several inequalities persist. Studies have shown that women either ask for raises less often than men, or when they do, they’re still held behind. Pew also wonders what will happen to women once they reach an age at which they want to have children–will the gap widen? Then, there’s also the larger working environment outside of white-collar gigs to consider, which may still be eons behind the times.

There’s a lot of conflicting information out there about women asking for raises. One oft-cited tome on the subject, by Carnegie Mellon and Harvard University researchers Linda Babcock and Sarah Laschever, cites some troubling statistics about women in the business world. Babcock found that there was a 7.6% difference in starting salaries of male and female MBAs, and likely due to the fact that the vast majority of women didn’t to negotiate. (More than half of men, they found, did negotiate, with success.)

Other research claims the opposite conclusion. When two researchers from Catalyst, a nonprofit supported by major multi-national corporations, tracked more than 1,660 MBA graduates they had identified as “high potential” over the last decade, they found that women, just as much as men, aspired to become CEOs or reach managerial positions. They also found that women, even when doing the negotiating or shifting jobs, saw slower compensation growth than men who did the same.

Women, even when doing the negotiating or shifting jobs, saw slower compensation growth than men.

A couple of anecdotes to illustrate both phenomena: As a millennial woman, I will never forget the look on one male boss’s face one of the first times I’ve ever asked for a raise. He had been a real mentor to me, and I worked my ass off in gratitude. I was extremely young, working full-time, and for significantly less than I probably deserved. I received raises in rank and responsibility, but not in cash. After a year, I decided I needed to figure out a better way to feed myself than by periodically asking my parents to send boxes of Trader Joe’s macaroni to my apartment.