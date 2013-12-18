Overcoming The Psychological Barriers To Cleaning Your Messy Desk

If you have sneakers, wine bottles, and gloves crowding your desk , then you may already be aware of the findings from Yale Medical School: clutter can be painful to get rid of. Literally.

In the study, researchers asked groups of both self-described hoarders (who answered a call for people with “clutter problems”) and non-hoarders to sort through junk mail, old newspapers, and other items they typically get thrown away. Then they asked what to hold onto and what to toss, with their brain activity tracked throughout.

As Stanford psychologist Kelly McGonigal detailed, a painful pattern emerged in the Yale study:

Hoarders showed increased activity in two regions of the brain when confronted with their own junk. Those two areas: the anterior cingulate cortex and the insula. And the more a hoarder reported feeling “not right” about throwing something out, the stronger this pattern of activation was. Both of these regions of the brain are associated with conflict and pain–and you see the same pattern of brain activation in other forms of psychological pain.

When smokers and drug addicts try to quit, those same regions “produce gut-wrenching cravings,” McGonigal says. Intriguingly, the same pattern emerges when shoppers encounter sticker shock: the high price gives them psychological pain.

“The brain circuit motivates you to look for an opportunity to prevent harm or relieve anxiety,” she explains. “So smokers smoke, shoppers put down the pricey item, and hoarders hold on to junk.”

Mindfulness of our own brain habits seems to give us more control over our choices.

Hoarding, traditionally defined as “as the excessive acquisition of and inability to discard objects” can become self sustaining, McGonigal says. Like when holding onto something provides the hoarder a sense of safety and calm and a relief of the anxiety–which can become addictive. But, it’s not that simple, there are many reasons that people hold on to seemingly useless things:

Hoarders feel like some old, useless thing might have value in the future, so getting rid of it is painful.

Hoarders see themselves in their junk: that tchotchke, paperpile, or spare sneaker is “me,” in the same way your sweatshirt from college is.

In the case of clutter-y nonhoarders, it’s an aesthetic: they often just have a higher tolerance for mess

Another reason you might not de-clutter: your brain feels like the task isn’t worth the energy

Or you’re too busy to pay attention to anything.

While hoarding provides an extreme case, McGonigal says, studying it can help us to better understand our milder patterns of messy behavior.