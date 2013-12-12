CREATIVE BRAINTRUST ROUNDUP: INNOVATION IN TRANSPORTATION

Ruzwana Bashir: I’m excited about Elon Musk’s Hyperloop which could potentially be groundbreaking. This theoretical mode of transport through an elevated tube could really revolutionize the way we travel. It’s set to be a ‘fifth mode’ of transportation, making boats, aircrafts, automobiles, and trains seem very boring!

Faris Yakob: The fact that Virgin Galactic just posted a video of a successful test flight and is confidant that it is on track for a commercial launch in 2014 is wild. But Elon Musk’s Hyperloop concept is the wildest – seemingly inspired by Futurama.

Lauren Gropper: Definitely Elon Musk’s Hyperloop – where pneumatic tubes can take passengers from SF to LA in 35 minutes!

Jamie Wong: Our feet. Getting back to the basics is often harder than it seems, but investing in innovating that allows us to rely on walking would yield a great benefit than anything else I can imagine. I applaud Walkscore.com for helping to pave the way.

Micah Spear: The Hyperloop by Elon Musk. It is so wild it might just work.

