Use Your Hands To Sculpt Graphics Like Play-Doh

The Leap Motion is a promising technology still in need of its first killer app. Because while this $70 computer accessory can track your gestures with sub-millimeter accuracy, no one’s really figured out what to do with it yet–outside a few notable fringe hacks .

Freeform, a free piece of software by Leap, teases the sort of interface magic we’ve all been hoping for. It places a moldable blob in the middle of your screen. And by selecting various tools (much like you might in Photoshop), you can poke and prod the blob into a 3-D sculpture of your imagination.

It’s clearly not meant to be a true professional tool–after all, you choose whether you’d like to sculpt in several tranquil scenes like a garden or redwood forest. Rather, it seems to be built for a casual dive into the world of gesture art.

You’ll feel less like a professional potter than a pudgy-fingered child poking at Play-Doh.

In my own 20 minutes of testing on my Macbook, however, I found the app takes more finesse than one might hope. While it’s true, you can pull off feats like sinking your finger into the object to make a crevasse, you’ll probably feel less like a professional potter than a pudgy-fingered child poking at Play-Doh.





Through the Leap Motion, your gestures can vary between barely recognized and surgically precise at a split second’s notice. And that makes a simple-sounding process–like touching the blob and extending a noodle out from its surface–feel like artisan crafting. You need to very slowly move your finger toward the blob to sit right on its surface (a learned skill with no tactile feedback and few onscreen cues), then as you pull your finger away, a trail of blob will follow in what feels like a combination of pulling taffy and piping icing. Chances are, you’ll be left with a messy arc that’s nowhere as gorgeous as it was in your mind’s eye.