Money Is The By-Product Of A Business Driven By Passion

Alex and Ani was never intended to be just a jewelry company–it was intended to be a company with a heart and soul.

At the crux of that idea, says founder and creative director Carolyn Rafaelian, is a philosophy driven by social conscience and a commitment to community.

Carolyn Rafaelian

As Alex and Ani grows Rafaelian stresses how important it is to “acknowledge the community that it’s growing in, to acknowledge the people that helped get it where it’s going, as well as creating jobs and keeping things made in America–and keeping things made in integrity.”

How does Rafaelian achieve this? Make sure money is never the objective.

“I think in a lot of businesses people put money at the top of the list,” Rafaelian says. “Money is the by-product of what you do when you’re passionate about something.”

“I feel so in alignment with my life’s purpose that money is the gift, it’s not the reason.”