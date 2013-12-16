How To Stay Focused In An Open Office

In the late 18th century, the British philosopher Jeremy Bentham had a dystopian vision: he thought of a panopticon , a circular prison in which the inmates could always be in view of guards, robbing them of privacy, and with that, human decency. A few centuries later, his surveillance state found fruition: we all started working in open offices .

Thus began the great open office debate: some people abhor them, some find ways to love them. But for those of us who have no choice but to work in them, we need to adapt.

So we tapped into the brain trust of Fast Company readers to find out how you find focus in our new world of distraction.

“Nobody can understand two people talking at the same time,” says Julian Treasure, chairman of the Sound Agency.

So since you can’t beat the noise, you might as well embrace it.

Fast Company reader Krystian Szastok reports that at his office at Jellyfish in the UK there’s a constantly running office playlist. Having a shared office soundtrack creates enough noise that one-to-one conversations can have an air of privacy even within an open space.

The most-suggested open office-adaptation was the right set of headphones and accompanying music. Depending on his mood, Szastok opts for whale songs, which help when there’s no immediate deadline, or death metal, which powers him up in times of crisis.