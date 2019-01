A lot changes in a year, and it’s easy to let the best pieces of advice slip away.

Don’t worry, there’s good news: over the past 12 months we’ve documented conversations with dozens of entrepreneurs and business owners from across the country about the trials and triumphs of their careers.





In the slide show above, we’ve compiled our favorites–the most valuable business lessons that we feel represent a wide range of experiences and approaches.

The Best Business Lessons of 2013

Enjoy!