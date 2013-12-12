From Building Mac OS X To Building… A Vaporizer?

Hardware and software development are pretty different. But they clearly have some overlap and mutual appeal because these days an increasing number of programmers seem to be developing for the ultimate UX, the physical world. So we figured we’d find a good example–Mark Williams, a former Apple dev and Sasha Robinson, a former Juniper dev who partnered to try and build the best handheld vaporizer out there. We asked them about working on a software UX versus an object for the real world.

“Hardware pushes back much harder than software does, because the real world pushes back a lot harder,” says Williams. “Achieving the same level of elegance of user experience is a bit harder than in software. And with software it’s easier to achieve your optimal user experience because software has fewer limits.”

On the flip side, Williams says, “software can be really abstract and esoteric, while hardware brings with it a whole lifetime of physical experiences that people already have. The ultimate goal, as I learned at Apple, is a user experience that integrates hardware and software.”





The Firefly took about four years to develop and started with the two working on concepts in Robinson’s basement. Williams and Robinson say that they just didn’t want to smoke anymore, and after meeting at Burning Man it seemed like their priorities were in line to try to best handheld vaporizers like the PAX or even tabletop models like the Volcano.

Robinson had burned out developing proprietary software for high-speed network boxes at Juniper, because he was working long hours on a product he knew no one would ever interact with directly. He spent four years doing welding and metal work before joining the design consulting firm MOTO (which was bought by Cisco in 2010). And Williams was ready for a change after five and a half years working on OS X for Apple. The two collaborated after hours on Firefly for about six months and then both left their jobs to fund and develop the product full time.

“In terms of where we met, it was through a Burning Man decompression party in San Francisco and then camping together at Burning Man,” Robinson says. “And through a lot of talks about what we wanted to do and how we wanted to create a next stage in both of our careers. And we saw this product that we both wanted to have in our lives as an opportunity.”

Williams and Robinson brought complementary skill sets to the development process. Williams has strong visual and spatial skills, so he worked on a lot of design aspects, while Robinson planned and executed much of the firmware that manages things like the heating element. But both are adamant that every detail, whether it related to the buttons on the device, the cleaning mechanism, or the mouthpiece, was ultimately a collaboration.