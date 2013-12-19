Why Successful People Have So Many Groups Of Friends

While ideas may appear to be only in your head, it turns out they’re super social: Darwin talked about evolution for decades before publishing the Origin of Species . And while it might be you that gets the promotion, it’s your connections up, down, and across a company that predict performance .

Why? Because ideas are like germs: they don’t diffuse through populations of people at random; they make their way through networks–that is, the relationships you have with people and the connections they have with others. As University of Chicago professor Ron Burt has found, your network predicts your career success.

But it’s not about knowing the most people possible. Instead of being about size, a successful network is about shape.

Image courtesy of Dave Gray

Rather than looking like a spiderweb, your network (probably) looks like a chemical compound. Why is this? Because we tend to form clusters of relationships: maybe you went to school together, maybe you worked at the same company, maybe you go to the same yoga studio or shooting range.

Clusters function in a fascinating way: as Empact cofounder Michael Simmons explains at Forbes, they get stronger as people form mutual friendships, establish norms, and gain reputations.

These relationships, then, act as an infrastructure through which ideas and opportunities may flow through. This has a few consequences.

Information goes faster and faster and gets repeated again and again–think about the inside jokes and lame stories that your friends keep repeating to one another. This leads to unwritten rules and normalized, reinforced behavior. Information doesn’t move between groups: Since you start speaking in shorthand–whether it’s ROIs or ROFLs–you begin to be less intelligible to outside groups. As a result, knowledge stays within one group and doesn’t move into others. Burt calls this info “sticky”: it stays in one place.

What’s a shrewd connector to do? Be the person that is a bridge between clusters.