Why The Pull-To-Refresh Gesture Must Die

Last week, at a company event in New York City, Instagram unveiled Direct, a private-messaging feature for its popular photo-sharing platform. The press was quick to compare it to competing social services like SnapChat and WhatsApp (consensus: it’s different though trending in the same direction), but there was one subtle update to the app that many overlooked: Instagram introduced pull-to-refresh functionality, a decision not even cofounder Kevin Systrom is satisfied with. Systrom feels the gesture, which enables mobile users to refresh their photo feeds with a simple tug of the thumb, is a superfluous addition to his app, a relic of another smartphone era. “I don’t believe there should be refresh buttons,” he says.

The pull-to-refresh gesture is far from new. An endless number of apps use the interaction for in-app content updates, including Apple’s native email client, social apps like Twitter and Foursquare, and most news applications such as The New York Times. But years after designer Loren Brichter first dreamed up the novel interaction to get rid of UI clutter, Systrom and others now feel it’s outmoded–an unnecessary extra step. After all, smartphones are fast and strong enough to auto-refresh. And Systrom says moving beyond refresh buttons and actions will give mobile services a more “real-time” feel.

In earlier versions of Instagram, the app featured a button that allowed users to refresh the images displayed in their feeds. Now, the button is gone–replaced by an Instagram Direct inbox icon–and the Instagram team moved to the pull-to-refresh paradigm. “We introduced pull-to-refresh, so now when you pull on your feed, it just refreshes,” Systrom says. “[But] I’d like [to get to] a day when you didn’t have a refresh button–where it just updates [automatically].”





The issue is that the gesture is so universal now that it’s hard for developers to put it out to pasture. Users expect it to be part of the app experience–expect that the app will essentially be paused until they choose to click or pull to play. But Systrom believes we’ll get past that paradigm–eventually. “We’re moving in that direction, but [with] baby steps,” he says.

He’s not alone in that thinking. Even Loren Brichter, the former Apple and Twitter designer, now agrees. When I connected with him recently, he indicated that the pull-to-refresh concept was designed for a different time. “The whole idea of manually refreshing anything is kind of a stupid idea,” Brichter told me–why even create that superficial layer between users and their content?