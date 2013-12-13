See What It Would Look Like If Everybody Was a Bodybuilder

Rising star Chris Pratt is best known for playing lovable, doughy doofus Andy Dwyer on TV’s Parks and Recreation . At the dawn of this fall’s sixth season, however, Andy Dwyer was suddenly svelte. Pratt lost a dramatic amount of weight, and put on a lot of muscle, for a movie role, and it just didn’t seem right. There are people you just don’t expect to be, in the words of Robert Downey, Jr., from Tropic Thunder, “shredded like a Julienne salad.” Children and grandmas, for instance. Now a new photo series shows what some other unlikely people might look like with enormous muscles.





Created by Belgian photographer Kurt Stallaert, Bodybuilders World puts a photoshop-y spin on the Athletes Among Us and Dancers Among Us series from Jordan Matter. Rather than contrasting ordinary settings with either supremely graceful or athletic people, Stallaert has digitally altered all manner of normal-sized folks to give them lats, delta and biceps of Schwarzenegger-like proportions. Everyone from school kids to cleaning ladies not only has seriously sculpted forms, they also have the bodybuilders affinity for exposing their guns for all to see–and possibly judge on a Mr. Universe contest.

H/t to Laughing Squid